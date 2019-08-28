JOHN D. COPE, 61, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Auburn, Ind., John was a son of the late Charles Cope and Ruth Teegardin who survives. He loved his job at Midwest Auto Parts in Fort Wayne, where he worked for the past 42 years. He enjoyed being outdoors, mushroom hunting, golfing, fishing, going to estate sales, and spending time with his friends on the weekends. Surviving are his daughters, Autumn (Ryan) Ferguson, Heather Cope, and Dawn Cope; four grandchildren; sisters, Tami Cope, and Sheri (Joe) Bissonnette; and three nieces. He was preceded in death by his brother, Eric Teegardin. Service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street, with calling from 11 a.m. until the service. Memorials may be made to .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 28, 2019