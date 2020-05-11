JOHN D. "OLD MAN JOHN" GATTON SR., 73, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Born on March 5, 1947 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late William and Martha (Snyder) Gatton. John graduated from Central Catholic High School where he ran track; he later went on to graduate from International Business College. He worked at Zollner Piston and then as a mechanic at a number of different locations, most recently at Miky Transport. In his free time, he enjoyed building engines at his home and watching IU basketball. He was very involved in racing and working on all sorts of vehicles. He was inducted in to the Hall of Fame at Baer Field Speedway in 2017. He will be remembered as a man who greatly loved his family, going to as many of his grandchildren's activities as possible. Surviving family include his wife, Marilyn Gatton; children, Lisa Pennington and John (Stacey) Gatton, Jr.; grandchildren, Jacob and Allyson Pennington, Johnathon and Jordan Gatton, Bradley and Bailee Buchs, and Brittney Martinez; great-grandchildren, Maison and Beckham; four sisters, and one brother. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by three brothers. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Social distancing guidelines will be followed so attendees might be asked to wait outside or in their car. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be left to the American Alzheimer's Association. Condolences and memories may be left at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 11, 2020.