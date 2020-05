Or Copy this URL to Share

GATTON, JOHN D. "OLD MAN JOHN" SR.,: Funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Social distancing guidelines will be followed so attendees might be asked to wait outside or in their car.



