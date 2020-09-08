1/1
JOHN D. KURTZ
JOHN D. KURTZ, 96, of Leo, Ind., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. He was the son of the late Ralph and Erlena (Yerks) Kurtz. John retired after a lifetime of farming. He was very active in the community including the Harlan Lions Club and the Harlan Christian Youth Center. He is survived by his son, Andrew (Kim) Kurtz of Oak Park, Calif.; grandsons, Jackson and Cole; and a brother, George Kurtz of Leo. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Kurtz; two brothers, Thomas and Robert; and four sisters, Marjorie Klopfenstein, Mary Catherine Klopfenstein, Doris DeLong, and Helen Lantz. Private service will be held Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020; to view the service visit the Facebook page of Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home at 10 a.m. for a Facebook Livestream. Burial will be in Harlan Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 8, 2020.
