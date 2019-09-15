JOHN DANIEL LIECHTY, 71, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Originally named Juan Daniel Ortiz Santiago, he was born on March 21, 1948 in Puerto Rico. His first name became John and nickname "Danny" when he was adopted as an infant by the late Simon and Leah (Delagrange) Liechty of Spencerville, Ind. Adopted with his twin sister, Carmen Anna, his family left Indiana and became Mennonite missionaries in Puerto Rico, where John spent most of his childhood and young adult years. John excelled in music, was a classically-trained bass, played piano and several other instruments, and completed a B.A. degree in Vocal Performance and Music Education from the Inter-American University in Barranquitas, Puerto Rico. Early in his career, he taught music for the San Juan public schools, worked as a high school assistant principal, and served in music ministry. He married Carmen Amelia Liechty on June 6, 1970, and together they moved in 1973 to Fort Wayne. Throughout his career, John served as a teacher, counselor, school administrator, singer and supporter of several church music ministry programs. He earned an M.A. degree in Counseling from the University of Saint Francis and an M.S. degree in School Administration from Indiana University. He retired from Fort Wayne Community Schools, where he worked for many years at Lane Middle School. John is survived by children, Johnathan (Konni) Liechty and Janelle (Daniel) Jacob, both of Fort Wayne, and Janette (Roel) Resendez of Bluffton, Ind.; twin sister, Carmen Emmert of Fort Wayne; brother, Mark (Nancy) Liechty of Goshen, Ind.; sister, Ines Rolon of Willimantic, Conn.; and grandchildren, Lily Liechty, Daniel Cameron Jacob and Coleten Jacob, all of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carmen Amelia (Colon Santiago) Liechty; parents, Simon and Leah (Delagrange) Liechty; and brother, Michael Liechty. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation beginning at noon until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to Aging and In-Home Service of Northeast Indiana.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 15, 2019