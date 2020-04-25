JOHN DAVID CAMPERMAN, 77, of Fort Wayne and Afton, Tenn., passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Signature Health Care Center of Greene ville. He is survived by his daughter, Kelley Ann (Jeff) Bruick; grandchildren, J.B. Bruick, Madison Keyalyn Pucher, Eric Gray Bruick, Victoria Judith Bruick, and Gabriella Aurora Pucher; daughter-in-law, Michelle McCoy Belcastro; grandchild, Angelina Theresa (Alex) Story; and two great-grandchildren, Anthony Alexander Story and Atticus Phillip Story. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sharon Judith Camperman; and granddaughter, Ashakeya Marie Bruick. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date, due to current COVID-19 gathering restrictions. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for a trust set up for the grandchildren. Arrangements by Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service. Friends are encouraged to leave condolences at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call the office at (423)639-2141 and funeral home staff will sign the register book for you. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 25, 2020