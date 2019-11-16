|
JOHN DAVID REED M.D., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at home. Born near Michi -gantown, Ind., he was a son of the late Annie Laurie (Walker) Reed and William Bryan Reed, both educators. John's love of learning and adventure began at a young age and continued throughout his life. While at Purdue, he played clarinet in the Purdue All-American Marching Band, lived at Dover House, and excelled academically. John was invited into Alpha Epsilon Delta, national premedical honor society and Phi Eta Sigma, Purdue honor's fraternity. John received his medical degree from Indiana University in 1955 and interned at King's County Hospital in Brooklyn, N.7. He served as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force in air rescue and hospital medicine at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska. John practiced Internal Medicine in Fort Wayne from 1962 to 1994. After completion of an Internal Medicine residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, he met the love of his life, Susan (Baker) Reed R.N. at Parkview Hospital. John was a community servant throughout his life. John taught and mentored medical students, volunteered at Matthew 25, delivered meals to the homebound, and taught English to non-native speakers through AmeriCorps. John was an active member of Memorial Baptist Church. John savored sharing his love of music and travel with his family members. He nurtured others with his thoughtful, encouraging manner. John will be fondly remembered by his colleagues and patients for his dedication and devotion. While practicing medicine, John instilled his love of music, history, travel, and the outdoors in his family who survives to continue his legacy: his devoted wife of 56 years, Susan; son, Robert (Janet) Reed: granddaughter, Rachel; grandsons, Jackson and Jameson; son, Glenn (Margaret) Reed; daughter, Rosemary (Valentin) Cristea; grandson Louis and granddaughter Alice; daughter, Ann Reed; granddaughter, Ursina Braun, and grandson, Julian Braun; John's brother, Phil (Janet) Reed; and multiple nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Marjorie and Garland Ridenour. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, also at the funeral home. John chose to donate his remains to Indiana University School of Medicine. Preferred memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or the .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 16, 2019
