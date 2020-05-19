` JOHN E. BROWN, 79, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home. Born in Johnston City, Ill., he was the son of the late Tom Brown and Bessie Gearhart. John retired from the City of Fort Wayne Water Filtration Plant. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. John is survived by his wife of 36 years, Diane Brown of Fort Wayne; children, Tamara (Terry) Cox of Fort Wayne and Thomas (Mindy) Brown of Bluffton, Ind.; and three grandsons. A private memorial service with military honors will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. To sign the online guestbook, visitwww.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 19, 2020.