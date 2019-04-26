Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN E. EICHMAN Sr.. View Sign Service Information Harper's Community Funeral Home 740 State Rd 930 E New Haven , IN 46774 (260)-493-4433 Visitation 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Harper's Community Funeral Home 740 State Rd 930 E New Haven , IN 46774 View Map Visitation 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM Martini Lutheran Church 333 Moeller Road New Haven , IN View Map Funeral service 11:30 AM Martini Lutheran Church 333 Moeller Road New Haven , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

JOHN E. EICHMAN SR., 89, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at home. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late William and Ada (Beach) Eichman. He retired in 1990 from Norfolk Southern Railway after 45 years. He started his railroad career with Nickel Plate Road in 1946 and was a member of Nickel Plate Road Historical and Technical Society. John was also one of the three members that helped develop a steam program that allowed Nickel Plate Road steam engine 765 to tour of the United States under steam. He helped launch many successful steam railroad programs throughout the United States. John taught many advanced classes on railroad history and modeling O scale and was also a member of the National Association of "O" scale railroad modeler. He was the recipient of the nation's highest "O" scale award and voted into the Hall of fame 2004. He was a founding member of the Proto 48 modelers foundation and a charter member of the Fort Wayne railroad museum. John was so well respected by his peers that he was nicknamed the "Godfather" for all whom he mentored about building model trains. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Martha; children, John (Sharon) Eichman Jr, of Yoder, Steve (Lisa) Eichman, Bill Eichman, Gail Dubea, and Susie Murphy, all of Fort Wayne, and Lorraine (Bob) Vangorder of Churubusco; step-children, Darrin (Angie) Strayer of New Haven and Sandy (Jared) Dunfee of Fort Wayne; previous spouse, Dorothy Eichman of Fort Wayne; 15 grandchildren,; and numerous great-grandchildren and great- great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Tom Eichman. Funeral service is 11:30 a.m. Monday at Martini Lutheran Church, 333 Moeller Road, New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Jim Teasdale officiating. Visitation also 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. Preferred memorials are to or Riley Children's Foundation. To share online condolences, visit



