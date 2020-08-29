1/1
JOHN E. FLEMING
JOHN E. FLEMING, 71, of Garrett, Ind., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett. Born May 18, 1949, in Coldwater, Mich., he was a son of the late Roy G. and Dorothy Fleming. He was a foreman with the Dana Corporation for 20 years as well as a butcher for over 20 years for Sav-a-lot and Walmart. Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Beverly; son, Jason (Shannon) Fleming; and granddaughters, Paige and Avery. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Fleming, in 2013. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Parkinson's Foundation. Arrangements by Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
