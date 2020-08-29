JOHN E. FLEMING, 71, of Garrett, Ind., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett. Born May 18, 1949, in Coldwater, Mich., he was a son of the late Roy G. and Dorothy Fleming. He was a foreman with the Dana Corporation for 20 years as well as a butcher for over 20 years for Sav-a-lot and Walmart. Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Beverly; son, Jason (Shannon) Fleming; and granddaughters, Paige and Avery. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Fleming, in 2013. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Parkinson's Foundation. Arrangements by Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road.