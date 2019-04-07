Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN E. LIVERGOOD. View Sign

JOHN E. LIVERGOOD, 83, of rural Wabash, Ind., died on Thursday, April 4, 2019, 1:12 p.m., at Well brooke of Wabash. Born March 8, 1936, in Garrett, Ind., he was a son of Robert Livergood and Helen (Down end) Livergood Tooman. John married Virginia Souder in Garrett on Aug. 23, 1958. He graduated from Garrett High School and earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Ball State University. He taught school at Royerton High School in Delaware County, Ind., and Bunker Hill High School in Miami County, before going to the Wabash County area where he taught Industrial Arts and coached at Southwood High School from 1963 to 1996. He was a member of the Retired Teacher's Association and Treaty Church of Christ where he had served as an elder. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and just being outside. His family and church were his passions. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Livergood of Wabash; two daughters, Lynn Wells of Ashland, Ohio, and Jody Livergood of Wabash; two grandchildren, Daniel (Sarah) Wells of Charlotte, N.C., and Abby (Chaz) Creiglow of Summerville, S.C.; great-granddaughter, Amelia Wells of Charlotte, N.C.; two sisters, Laura McDermott of Auburn, Ind., and Eleanor (Gary) Pyle-Harvey of Decatur, Ind.; and a brother, Bob (Doris) Livergood of Idabel, Okla. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Treaty Church of Christ, 6780 S 50 E, Wabash, with calling one hour prior. Ryan Weaver officiating. Friends may also call from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at the church. Arrangements by Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service of Wabash. Preferred memorials to Treaty Church of Christ or International Disaster Emergency Service (I.D.E.S.), PO Box 379, Noblesville, IN 46062. The memorial guestbook for John may be signed at

1241 Manchester Avenue

Wabash , IN 46992

