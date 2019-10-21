JOHN EDWARD BOOKS, 93, went home to Heaven on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Bluffton, Ind., he was the first child of the late Ray and Ruth (Evans) Books. He served honorably in the United States Army during World War II. After moving to Fort Wayne, he met Dorothy Evelyn Cattin and they married in 1952. John had a strong work ethic. He had a passion for the stock market, gardening, and old cars. He was a devout Christian, serving at several churches and food banks. He retired from International Harvester. Surviving are his children, Sherry (Stan) Ganczak, Garry Books, and Randy (Hilary) Books; grandchildren, Clint Ganczak, Melanie (Tyler) Mills, Jerod (Debi) Ganczak, Joey, and Maggie Books; great-granddaughters, Madelyn and Eloise Ganczak; brother, Paul (Zabia) Books; and sister-in-law, Dee Cattin. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn; siblings, Kenneth and Alice; and brother-in-law, Paul Cattin Jr. Funeral service 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park with calling from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Private burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 21, 2019