JOHN EDWARD CRUNKLETON, 88, transitioned peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. Born Jan. 2, 1932, in Pittsburgh, Pa., he was a son of the late Jesse G. and Marie (Grayson) Crunkleton. He graduated from New Castle High School in 1949 and served in the United States Army where he spent a portion of his time as a Chaplain's Assistant in Germany. He received an honorable discharge in 1954. John was one of the first African Americans to graduate from the Westinghouse Electric Corporation Toolmaker Apprentice Program. He worked at Bowmar Instruments for 30 years before retiring in 1994 as a Supervisor of Engineering. He later worked as an Adjunct Instructor at Ivy Tech Community College. He was a Master machinist and toolmaker and was actively involved in TekVentures of Fort Wayne and the Machinist Group of Northeast Indiana. He was a member of the Arianas, The Lively Set, and a board member of the Walden Homeowners Association. Surviving are his daughter, Lynne (Anthony) Harrison of Ashburn, Va. His beloved wife of 64 years, the former Janet Gaynor LeSueur, preceded him in death on Dec. 23, 2018. He is also preceded in death by his siblings, George (Elener) Crunkleton, Dorothy (Crunkle ton) Taylor, and David (Hazel) Crunkleton. A socially distanced graveside service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ivy Tech Community College Foundation or TekVentures of Fort Wayne. Arrangements entrusted to Ellis Funeral Home.