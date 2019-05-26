Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN EDWARD EMENHISER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHN EDWARD EMENHISER, entered eternal life on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Fort Wayne. "He was a loving husband and father of three". John was born April 26, 1973, in Fort Wayne, a son of Dennis and Margaret (Kruse) Emenhiser. He graduated from Heritage High School and went on to receive a bachelor's degree from Taylor University. He was previously employed by Custom Radio Engineering in Fort Wayne Indiana. He loved camping, boating and fishing, especially at Pokagon. "His family and friends will always cherish these wonderful times together and express the deepest gratitude for passing on his love of nature to his three daughters. Throughout his life, he inspired and helped many people to remain strong in faith despite life's challenges. He will always be remembered for his determination, loyalty, sense of humor and devotion to his family and friends". Surviving are his wife, Danielle; three daughters, Madeline, Elise and Claire; his mother, Margaret Emenhiser; brothers, Michael (Denise) Emenhiser and Jeff (Barbara) Emenhiser; sisters, Sandra (Joseph) Gruber, Janet (Scott) Lange and Melissa (Kenneth) Alexander; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Emenhiser; and sister, Kathleen Fox. A celebration of life is from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the American Legion, 601 Reed Road, Fort Wayne. Should family and friends decide to donate, contributions may be designated for the future education of the Emenhiser children. Donations may be sent to the Emenhiser Children Education Foundation (ECEF), PO Box 296, Roanoke, IN 46783. "Special thanks to Parkview Hospice for their excellent care".

