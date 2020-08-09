1/1
JOHN EDWARD HARDEN
JOHN EDWARD HARDEN, 60, passed on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Theodore and Mildred. He proudly served his country in the Navy and was working for Alliance Game Distributors. He is survived by brother, Mark (Linda) Harden; sisters, Monica (Phil) Harris and Lucinda Harden; and nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by daughter, Ashley Harden; sister, Dawn Harden; and nephew, Alex Oakes. Memorial service is noon Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling two hours prior to the service. www.covingtonmemorial.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
AUG
15
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
Funeral services provided by
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
