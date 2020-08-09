JOHN EDWARD HARDEN, 60, passed on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Theodore and Mildred. He proudly served his country in the Navy and was working for Alliance Game Distributors. He is survived by brother, Mark (Linda) Harden; sisters, Monica (Phil) Harris and Lucinda Harden; and nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by daughter, Ashley Harden; sister, Dawn Harden; and nephew, Alex Oakes. Memorial service is noon Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling two hours prior to the service. www.covingtonmemorial.com