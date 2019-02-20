Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN EDWARD McNAMARA. View Sign

JOHN EDWARD McNAMARA, 82, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, following a brief illness. Born Oct. 14, 1936 in Huntington, Ind., John was the son of the late Edgar A. and Bridget E. (Daley) McNamara. He was a graduate of Huntington Catholic High School (1954) and Xavier University. He served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve and worked for the Red Cross. In retirement, John volunteered at Matthew 25 and served as an usher at Cathedral parish. John is survived by his brother, Jim (Nancy) McNamara of Huntington, and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Mary (Fordyce) and Joan (Bickel); and brother, Tom. "He will be missed by his Spy Run neighbors, his friends at the Mother Guerin Chapel, the gang at the Big Eyed Fish, and most of all his family - everyone should have an Uncle Johnny." Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at St. Mother Theodore Guerin Chapel, 1122 S. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. To sign the online guestbook visit



JOHN EDWARD McNAMARA, 82, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, following a brief illness. Born Oct. 14, 1936 in Huntington, Ind., John was the son of the late Edgar A. and Bridget E. (Daley) McNamara. He was a graduate of Huntington Catholic High School (1954) and Xavier University. He served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve and worked for the Red Cross. In retirement, John volunteered at Matthew 25 and served as an usher at Cathedral parish. John is survived by his brother, Jim (Nancy) McNamara of Huntington, and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Mary (Fordyce) and Joan (Bickel); and brother, Tom. "He will be missed by his Spy Run neighbors, his friends at the Mother Guerin Chapel, the gang at the Big Eyed Fish, and most of all his family - everyone should have an Uncle Johnny." Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at St. Mother Theodore Guerin Chapel, 1122 S. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Divine Mercy Funeral Home

3500 Lake Avenue

Fort Wayne , IN 46805

(260) 426-2044 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close