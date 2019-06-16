JOHN EDWARD "JACK" RICKOFF, 93, of Englewood, Fla., passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at home. Born Feb. 27, 1926, in Clinton, Iowa, he was a son of the late Mary Victoria and Ray Leroy Rickoff. Jack attended Lyons High School, where he graduated, and went on to attend the Minneapolis School of Fine Arts. In June of 1943, he was honorably discharged from the United States Navy, where he had served his country for four years, obtaining the rank of Yeoman Second Class. Following his naval career, Jack worked for General Electric for 30 years, retiring from the company in 1991. He was well known by all for his honesty, and among his friends and family he was known for his integrity, and his unwavering commitment to his family. A sportsman, he was accomplished at golf, bowling, and horseshoe pitching, and was an avid fan of football, baseball and basketball. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Carolyn Joan Rickoff; children, RaeAnn Rickoff, Karen Marie Rosas and Keith Alan Rickoff and wife, Cindy Yates; grandchildren, Danielle Rosas, Katherine Rosas, Christina Stillabaur, Kendall Dierkes, Jennifer Tippman, Sean Rickoff, and Amanda Ryals; and his eight great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his older siblings, Venita Wilcox, Naomi Rickoff, Ruth Kennedy, Robert Rickoff, and William Rickoff. Arrangements by Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 16, 2019