JOHN EDWARD STONE, 56, of New Haven, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Born Jan. 31, 1964, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Hazel (Hack) Stone and the late Ivan Stone. John was stationed in Fort Knox, Ky., proudly serving in the United States Army. He received a Good Conduct Medal and was honorably discharged in May of 1989. John was a logistics and warehousing veteran, serving more than 30 years in the industry. He was a Harley Davidson enthusiast, loved to camp, and spend time with his family. John was known for his huge heart and willingness to lend a helping hand. He always put his family and friends before himself. John is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Dawn (Doan) Stone; was the loving and proud father of Brandon and Seth Stone; mother, Hazel Stone; sister, Brenda Caswell; uncle, Roy (Vicky) Hack; and niece, Amy Caswell. Service is 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in I.O.O.F., New Haven. Memorial donations may be made to the family. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com