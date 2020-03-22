JOHN EDWARD WENDLING, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from congestive heart failure. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1955, began his engineering career at ITT Aerospace then moved on to International Harvester / Navistar where he was awarded a patent on a turn signal and hazard warning switch. After his engineering days there, he moved into their purchasing and purchasing research department. In 1983, he formed his own company, Manufacturer's Agent Corporation providing engineering and sales for plastic auto parts. The company was dissolved when John retired in 2002. Through his life he enjoyed boating, fishing, carpentry, snow skiing, golf, and mostly people. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Candace "Candy" Wendling of Fort Wayne; three children, Mike (Kathy) Wendling of Dallas, Texas, Dave (Kim) Wendling of Plano, Texas, and Laurie Wendling of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Bryant Wendling, Kendall (Jeff) Howard, Samantha (Phillip) Scarborough, Dallas Wendling, and Regan Henderson; and one great-grandson, Beckett Scarborough. A Celebration of Life will take place at a future time. www.advantagehighlandpark.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 22, 2020