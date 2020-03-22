Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN EDWARD WENDLING. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHN EDWARD WENDLING, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from congestive heart failure. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1955, began his engineering career at ITT Aerospace then moved on to International Harvester / Navistar where he was awarded a patent on a turn signal and hazard warning switch. After his engineering days there, he moved into their purchasing and purchasing research department. In 1983, he formed his own company, Manufacturer's Agent Corporation providing engineering and sales for plastic auto parts. The company was dissolved when John retired in 2002. Through his life he enjoyed boating, fishing, carpentry, snow skiing, golf, and mostly people. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Candace "Candy" Wendling of Fort Wayne; three children, Mike (Kathy) Wendling of Dallas, Texas, Dave (Kim) Wendling of Plano, Texas, and Laurie Wendling of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Bryant Wendling, Kendall (Jeff) Howard, Samantha (Phillip) Scarborough, Dallas Wendling, and Regan Henderson; and one great-grandson, Beckett Scarborough. A Celebration of Life will take place at a future time.



JOHN EDWARD WENDLING, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from congestive heart failure. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1955, began his engineering career at ITT Aerospace then moved on to International Harvester / Navistar where he was awarded a patent on a turn signal and hazard warning switch. After his engineering days there, he moved into their purchasing and purchasing research department. In 1983, he formed his own company, Manufacturer's Agent Corporation providing engineering and sales for plastic auto parts. The company was dissolved when John retired in 2002. Through his life he enjoyed boating, fishing, carpentry, snow skiing, golf, and mostly people. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Candace "Candy" Wendling of Fort Wayne; three children, Mike (Kathy) Wendling of Dallas, Texas, Dave (Kim) Wendling of Plano, Texas, and Laurie Wendling of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Bryant Wendling, Kendall (Jeff) Howard, Samantha (Phillip) Scarborough, Dallas Wendling, and Regan Henderson; and one great-grandson, Beckett Scarborough. A Celebration of Life will take place at a future time. www.advantagehighlandpark.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close