JOHN ELDER McKIBBEN, 80, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. He was the eldest child of the late John "Jack" H. McKib -ben and Margaret (Douds) McKib -ben. A longtime resident of Cincinnati, Ohio, he was a 1965 graduate of the University of Cincinnati and member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. John had a distinguished 30-year career with The David J. Joseph Co. as Vice President of Administration. His professional expertise was concentrated in the scrap, iron and steel industry, which included owning his own company for a time, and in human resources management. An active and valued member of his Cincinnati and Fort Wayne communities, he served as a Deacon and Trustee of the Presbyterian Church. John was a fair and generous man, an artist, and a person of strong faith. He was always ready to give help whenever asked. John bravely lived with and battled Parkinson's disease for over 26 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Marcia (Price) McKibben; daughter, Laura (Matthew) Newton of Virginia; son, John (Stephanie) McKibben of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and five grandchildren, Claire, Carly and Natalie McKibben, and John (Jack) and Ishbel Newton. He is also survived by two sisters, Diane DeVall of Carrollton, Ohio, and Susan Whelan of Kingston, N.Y. Memorial Service is 1 p .m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church of Fort Wayne preceded by a visitation at noon in the narthex (masks required). A livestream link will be available on the First Presbyterian Church, Fort Wayne website at firstpresfortwayne.org
. Memorials in his memory may be sent to First Presbyterian Church of Fort Wayne or Rush University Neurology Movement Disorder, 1725 West Harrison Street, Suite 755, Chicago (IL 60612).