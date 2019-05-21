REV. JOHN ELLIOTT

REV. JOHN ELLIOTT, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Franklin, Ind. He served as pastor at Faith United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne from 1982 to 1988. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Elliott; two sons, Don Elliott of Denver, Colo., and Dr. Steve Elliott of Fishers, Ind.; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and brother, Robert Elliott of Cornelius, N.C. Memorial service is 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Grace United Methodist Church, 1300 E. Adams St., Franklin, Ind., with visitation from 1:30 3 p.m.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 21, 2019
