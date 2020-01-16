Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN F. MALOY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHN F. MALOY, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Born in Angola, Ind., on Oct. 1, 1938, he was a son of the late Louise Elizabeth and Eugene Maloy. John attended Butler University where he played baseball. He graduated from Indiana University. John taught high school English and was a high school varsity coach for baseball and basketball with the North Side High School in Fort Wayne before his retirement. John was an avid IU basketball and football fan. He also enjoyed gardening as well as walking his dog, Daisy, at Pokagon State Park. John is survived by his wife of 23 years, Julie (Parson) Maloy; three sons, Stephen M. Maloy, Denis B. (Nancy) Maloy and John E. Maloy (Amanda Hentzell); a stepson, Greg (Keely) Phelps; a stepdaughter, Kathryn Khandaker (Dan Grube); five grandchildren, five great- grandchildren, and nine step grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Stephen E. Maloy; and a stepson, Thomas E. Phelps. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Fairview Missionary Church, 525 East 200 North, Angola, Ind., with viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. Pastor Norm Fuller officiating. Burial will follow at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Fairview Missionary Church, Steuban County Animal Shelter, or Heartland Hospice Care of Fort Wayne. Arrangements are being handled by the Parson Mortuary in Muncie, Ind. Online condolences may be made to the family at

