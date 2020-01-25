Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN F. RIECKE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHN F. RIECKE, 89, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Columbia City, died on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Born on March 25, 1930 in Allen County, he was a son of the late Arnold and Gladys Riecke. He retired as an executive at United Technologies in Columbia City and was a former plant manager at Dana Weatherland in Syracuse. He was a Korean War U.S. Navy veteran, member and past commander of Columbia City American Legion Post 98, member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Fort Wayne Elks Lodge 155, charter member of Syracuse Eagles Lodge, Purdue Alumni Association and past president of the Columbia City Jaycees. Surviving are his wife, Martha; son, Michael; daughters, Michele (Mark Chandler) Gladieux and Lee Ann (Kellen) Watkins, all of Fort Wayne; step-daughters, Marsha Doty of Fort Wayne and Paula Hoppel of Huntertown; seven grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; and brothers, Herman of Fort Wayne and George of Columbia City. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy McClain of Columbia City; sister, Janis Smith of Avilla; and brothers, Eddie of New Haven and Jerome of Huntington. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior to the Mass. Visitation also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, with a Rosary Service at 5:30 p.m. Entombment in Lindenwood Cemetery.



