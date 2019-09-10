JOHN F. SNYDER, 79, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Born April 19, 1940, in Crestline, Ohio, he was the son of the late Donald and Grace Snyder. John retired from ITT after 38 years of employment. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Susan Snyder; children, Julie (James) Girardot and Michele (Steven) Evans; grandchildren, Jake, Jack, Justin Girardot, Lillie and Molly Evans; sister, Patricia Cultice; and brother, Michael Snyder. He also leaves behind other family members to cherish his memory. Private family burial will take place in Galion, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 10, 2019