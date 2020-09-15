1/1
JOHN FORREST ROBERSON
JOHN FORREST ROBERSON, 70, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. He was a son of the late Vivian Roberson and Ivy Roberson whom survives. John was a member of the Fort Wayne Police Department for 19 years. John is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia Roberson; children, Dyanna (Jason) Zorger, Justan Patnoude, Melanie (John) Heuerman, Danielle Roberson, Alicia (Jason) Underwood, and Yolie (Vinny) Lupe; siblings, Ivy Roberson, Nancy (John) Brown, Ronnie Roberson, Sherry Roberson, and Daryl Roberson; and nine grandchildren. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed. Memorials may be made to the family c/o Cynthia Roberson. Private burial at a later date. John's final words to the world, "Don't text me, don't call me, don't even send a carrier pigeon with a note". To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 15, 2020.
