JOHN G. MUELLER, of Fort Wayne, joined his Savior in heaven on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, surrounded by his family following an unsuccessful emergency heart procedure. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. "John now sings joyfully with all the saints and Heavenly Host!" Born April 14, 1939, in Dearborn, Mich., he was the son of John A. and Ruth (Zehnder) Mueller. Most of his childhood years were in St. Louis, Mo., where John's passion to become a Lutheran church musician and teacher began, his father being the role model for a life of service to the church and a genuine love for his Lord. John attended Concordia Teachers College, River Forest, Ill., in 1961, and University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne in 1967. He married the love of his life, Barbara M. Berndt, on July 21, 1962 at Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Joseph, Mich. In 1963, John accepted a Call as Minister of Music and Teacher to Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne, where he and Barb would faithfully serve the church for the next 43 years, retiring in 2006. John's life of ministry defined selflessness and a dedication to the Great Commission, to "Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit." (Matthew 28:19) He is survived by his wife, Barbara M. (Berndt) Mueller; daughters, Renee (Paul) Marinko of Fort Wayne and Shelly (Larry) Koelper of Fort Wayne; son, Craig (Stephanie) Mueller of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Lauren, Amber (Jordan) Eberly, Rachel, and Andrew Marinko, Nathan, Rebecca and Andrew Koelper, and Abigail, Jonathan, Jenna, and Benjamin Mueller; also beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and their families and children. John was preceded in death by his father, John A.; mother, Ruth; and sister, Annette Brelje. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3425 Crescent Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions to Concordia University Chicago Church Worker Scholarships, Worship Anew or the Holy Cross Lutheran Church Organ Fund. For full obituary and online condolences, visit



