JOHN GORMAN "JACK" KEANE

Obituary
JOHN "JACK" GORMAN KEANE, 89, of Notre Dame, Ind., passed away on peacefully Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Hospice House. Born on July 3, 1930, in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was the son of William G. and Esther (Centlivre) Keane, and he had lived in Fort Wayne since 1989, returning to the Midwest from Washington, D.C. Jack was an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Air Force after serving in military intelligence during the Korean War. A Mass of Christian Burial is 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Visitation is from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, Ind. Burial will follow Mass in Cedar Grove Cemetery, where members of the United States Air Force will conduct Military Services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be directed to the Hospice Foundation or the American Cancer Association. To send online condolences visit kaniewski.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 27, 2019
