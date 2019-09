JOHN GOTSCHALL, 57, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. "Heaven got a new soccer coach today". He was born in Fort Wayne, a son of the late Richard and Ann Gotschall. He had worked for Aires International and was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church. "John was a devoted husband, loving soccer dad and coach". Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Pam; daughters, Katie (Nick) Smith, Kari (Hannah) Jehl and Karly Gotschall; granddaughters, Stella and Marlo; siblings, Barb DeCaro, Mary Buuck, Carol Rivera, Tom and Bob Gotschall; and in-laws, Lana Fox, Angie Luginbill, Craig and Gary Fox. He was also preceded in death by a brother, William. Funeral Service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 800 Green Street, New Haven, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the church. He will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to the Fort Wayne Sport Club Youth Program. www.covingtonmemorial.com