JOHN GOTSCHALL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN GOTSCHALL.
Service Information
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46804
(260)-432-2508
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Emanuel Lutheran Church
800 Green Street
New Haven, IN
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Emanuel Lutheran Church
800 Green Street
New Haven, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Emanuel Lutheran Church
800 Green Street
New Haven, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

JOHN GOTSCHALL, 57, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. "Heaven got a new soccer coach today". He was born in Fort Wayne, a son of the late Richard and Ann Gotschall. He had worked for Aires International and was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church. "John was a devoted husband, loving soccer dad and coach". Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Pam; daughters, Katie (Nick) Smith, Kari (Hannah) Jehl and Karly Gotschall; granddaughters, Stella and Marlo; siblings, Barb DeCaro, Mary Buuck, Carol Rivera, Tom and Bob Gotschall; and in-laws, Lana Fox, Angie Luginbill, Craig and Gary Fox. He was also preceded in death by a brother, William. Funeral Service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 800 Green Street, New Haven, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the church. He will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to the Fort Wayne Sport Club Youth Program. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.