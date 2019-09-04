JOHN GOTSCHALL, 57, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. "Heaven got a new soccer coach today". He was born in Fort Wayne, a son of the late Richard and Ann Gotschall. He had worked for Aires International and was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church. "John was a devoted husband, loving soccer dad and coach". Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Pam; daughters, Katie (Nick) Smith, Kari (Hannah) Jehl and Karly Gotschall; granddaughters, Stella and Marlo; siblings, Barb DeCaro, Mary Buuck, Carol Rivera, Tom and Bob Gotschall; and in-laws, Lana Fox, Angie Luginbill, Craig and Gary Fox. He was also preceded in death by a brother, William. Funeral Service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 800 Green Street, New Haven, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the church. He will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to the Fort Wayne Sport Club Youth Program. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 4, 2019