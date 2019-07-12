JOHN H. BARNETS

Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-424-5000
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Obituary
JOHN H. BARNETS, 72, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Fort Wayne, Ind. He is survived by his son, Andrew (Angela) Barnets of Fort Wayne, Ind.; two grandchildren; and three brothers. Service is 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, with calling two hours prior beginning at 4 p.m. at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. To sign the online obituary visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 12, 2019
