JOHN H. BARNETS, 72, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Fort Wayne, Ind. He is survived by his son, Andrew (Angela) Barnets of Fort Wayne, Ind.; two grandchildren; and three brothers. Service is 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, with calling two hours prior beginning at 4 p.m. at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. To sign the online obituary visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 12, 2019