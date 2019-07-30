JOHN "MIKE" HARPER, 80, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Mike was born Nov. 7, 1938, in Chicago, Ill., a son of the late Leland and Marie Harper. He worked for Moonraker and Azars restaurants for over 10 years. Surviving are his former wife and companion, Millie Harper of Fort Wayne; daughter, Diane of Fort Wayne; three sons, Steve of Fort Wayne, Mike and Pat both of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; granddaughter, Amanda; grandson, Mitchell; nephew, Leland; sister-in-law, Kathryn. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jim. Graveside service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with rosary 4 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Hospice or SPCA. To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 30, 2019