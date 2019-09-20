Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN "JACK" HENRY Sr.. View Sign Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044 Send Flowers Obituary

JOHN "JACK" HENRY SR., 93, of Fort Wayne, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at home in Fort Wayne. Born Oct. 20, 1925, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Joseph and Lillian Henry. He served his country in the Army Air Corps during World War II. Jack worked as a tool maker for Fort Wayne Tool and Die for 40 years, retiring in 1985. He was an active and faithful member of Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and American Legion Post 47. He had a passion for life, people, and sports. Many considered him an icon in bowling where he was competitive for over 70 years, and earned multiple local honors. He was a wealth of knowledge and loved to pass on specific details of his past to those who would listen. Jack is survived by his son, John J. (Andrea) Henry Jr. of Fort Wayne; daughter, Annette Edwards of South Bend, Ind.; nine grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren; and dog, Reba. John was also preceded in death by his wife, Junetta Henry; and grandson, Jeffrey Edwards. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary recited at 5:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gibault School for Boys. To sign the online guestbook, visit



