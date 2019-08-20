|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN J. "JACK" MONNIER.
|
|
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
|
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
|
Vigil
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
3:30 PM
View Map
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
|
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church
JOHN "JACK" J. MONNIER, 79, of New Haven, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born Dec. 8, 1939, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Elmer and Martha Monnier. He was graduate of Central Catholic High School Class of 1958 and worked for International Harvester / Navistar for 30 years, retiring in 1988. After retirement, he drove a school bus for East Allen County Schools for 14 years. John was a member of Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Haven, Ind., and enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing cards, golf, fishing and bowling and a passionate fan of Notre Dame and the Cubs. John is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Sandy of New Haven, Ind.; children, Timothy (Mary) Monnier, Debbie (John) Didier, Daniel (Tina) Monnier, and Thomas (Stacey) Monnier, all of Fort Wayne; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Jim (Lucy) Monnier of Fort Wayne; and sister, Pat (Bob) Heintzelman of Muncie, Ind. John was also preceded in death by his grandsons, Adam, Bradley and Christopher Monnier; great-grandson, De Angelo Didier; and sister, Mary Lou Gigli. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Vigil at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Masses or Active Day. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 20, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|