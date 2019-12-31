JOHN J. NOLL, 71, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at home. He was born on June 24, 1948, in Fort Wayne. He served honorably in the U.S. Army. John is survived by children, Jill (Dan) Brickley and Dan (Elizabeth) Noll; three grandchildren, and 10 siblings. John was preceded in death by his loving wife, Deborah A. Noll. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling one hour prior. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the S.P.C.A. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 31, 2019