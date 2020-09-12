JOHN JAMES "J.J." SANDOR, 71, of Avilla, Ind., died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, embraced in the love of his family. Born June 17, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio, he graduated from the United Electronics Institute in Akron, Ohio. He then served in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Taegu, South Korea at the Strategic Communication center. After his military service, he returned to Youngstown, Ohio, where he worked at The Record Shop. While working there he met the love of his life, Jane. They were married on Sept. 6, 1975 at St. Charles Catholic Church in Youngstown, Ohio. John was employed by Bendix Field Engineering Corp. at Goddard Space Flight Center. While there he was on the communication team for the Apollo Soyuz Mission. The next move was to Erie, Pa., where he worked at GTE Data Services. In 1989, the family moved to Fort Wayne. His love of animals carried him into his retirement years. John is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jane; daughter, Stacy (Sean) Martin, Kim Sandor and Lindsay (Aaron) Stoner; grandchildren, Isaiah, Emma, Luke, Felicity, Hannah, Lucy, Jackson and Reagan; sister, Kathleen Sandor; and extended family. John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Katherine Sandor; and sister-in-law. Barb. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Ride with Faith or the building fund of the Oratory of St. Mary Magdalene. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com