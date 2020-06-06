JOHN "JACK" KINTZ, 88, of New Haven, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born Jan. 24, 1932, in Van Wert, Ohio, he was the son of the late Eugene and Mabel Kintz. He was a member of Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in New Haven and also served proudly in the United States Army. He retired from Lincoln Life Insurance in 1996. Jack is survived by his wife of 63 years, Anita Kintz; daughters, Tracy (Dave) Lowe of New Haven and Jody (Paul) Carr of Butler, Ind.; son, Jeff (Sadie) Kintz Fort Wayne; sister, Margaret "Peg" Kimball of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Blake and Jack (Carley) Lowe, Luke, Cole and Bryce Kintz; and great- grandson, Hudson Lowe. Jack was also preceded in death by sister, Theresa Humrickhouse. Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven, Ind., with calling from 10:30 to 11 a.m. prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Face coverings are required. Burial will be in Saint John Catholic Cemetery, New Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to Mass or to St. John the Baptist Catholic School. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 6, 2020.