JOHN L. DIVER, 95, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Born Aug. 30, 1924, in Mon roeville, he was a son of the late John W. and Lucy (Gerar dot) Diver. He was an active member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church, Fort Wayne, where he served as Property Chairman and an usher for many years. John proudly served his country in the Army during World War II, was a lifetime member of the American Legion, and V.F.W. He retired in 1981 from IHC Truck Manufacturing after more than 36 years of service as a Machine Operator. John enjoyed gardening, canning, and fishing with his wife Phyllis. He loved time spent with his family and the wonderful vacations they took to California, Florida and Canada in the bus camper Phyllis and he transformed into a camper. He is survived by his children, Cathy Diver and John (Susan) Diver, both of Fort Wayne; sisters, Loretta McNeal and Rita Koomler; four grandchildren, Jeff (Laura) Diver, Rachel (Chris) Lambert, Noel (Nikki) Burke, and Natalie Adkins; as well as four great-grandchildren, Landon, Mason, Levi, and Charlotte. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Phyllis J. (Doswell) Diver, in 2016; grandchild, Courtney; brothers, Norbert and William Diver; and sister, Evelyn Wirts. A Celebration of John's Life will be held at a later date. Calling is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with social distancing. Entombment will be in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to St. Albans Memorial Fund. For online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 8, 2020.