Service Information
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne , IN 46835
(260)-485-8500
Visitation
10:00 AM
The Towne House Retirement Community Chapel
Memorial service
11:00 AM
The Towne House Retirement Community Chapel, 2209 St. Joe Center Road
Fort Wayne , IN

JOHN L. OLDENKAMP, 95, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at The Towne House. Born June 10, 1924, in Rock Valley, Iowa, the son of the late Herman and Alice Olden-kamp. He graduated from the University of California as a electrical engineer for GE and contributed over 178 technical reports and 5 patents. John was elected to the grade of "Fellow" by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Inc. He was presented the Alger Award for outstanding contributions to the field of rotating machinery, the GE Industrial Control Systems Award, and the Industrial Control Systems Lifetime Achievements Award. He retired after 50 years. Prior to joining GE, John served in the US Air Force during World War II and remained in the reserves working in meteorology, research and communications. He eventually retired after 40 years attaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and was a member of the American Legion. He was a major founding and contributor of PBS Television in Fort Wayne and a major contributor to "Friends of the Park" for care of Foster Park. Surviving are his wife, Phyllis; two step-children, Kimberly Lehman of New Haven and Kyle (Amy) Lehman of Fort Wayne; and three step-grandchildren, Devin Ferguson, Ian and Julia Lehman, all of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 53 years, Julia. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at The Towne House Retirement Community Chapel, 2209 St. Joe Center Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46825), with visitation one hour prior. Preferred memorial may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.

