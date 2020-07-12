1/
John L. Veltum
JOHN L. VELTUM, 77, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday July 11, 2020. He was a career mechanic and service manager at Bob Rohrman Nissan of Fort Wayne. He served four years at Great Lakes U.S. Coast Guard, and was a lifetime auto racing enthusiast. He was a loving father and husband. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Veltum; children, Paul (Jenny) Veltum, Glen (Amanda) Veltum, Joshua Jehl, and Nathaniel Jehl; brothers, Leo and Paul Veltum; and sister, Ann (Bob) Kress. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Mary Veltum. Memorial service is 5 p.m. Saturday, July 26, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 1415 West Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, Ind. with visitation two hours prior. Donations can be made to Heartland Hospice. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
03:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
JUL
26
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
