JOHN "JACK" LEON RADEMAKER, 91, of Fort Wayne, died on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at his home. Born Aug. 10, 1928, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Leon and Olivet (Land stoffer) Rademaker. John attended St. Patrick's School and Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne. In 1946, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. After basic training at Parris Island, he was posted at Tsing Tau, China. He was honorably discharged in 1949. After the war, he attended a trade school in Chicago and trained as a sheet metal worker. When he returned to Fort Wayne, he began his long career at C.L. Schust, Inc. After many years with C. L. Schust, he became an independent consultant. He later worked as a production manager for Pyromation, Inc. He did not retire until age 78. In his retirement, he volunteered at the Fort Wayne VA Medical Center and enjoyed reading, exercising, and spending time with his family. He was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church. He is survived by his children, Robert (Colleen) Rademaker, Barbara Rademaker and Wanley (Robert Snare); five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two sisters, Sally Gourely and Ruth Offerle; and brother-in-law, Alan D. Richards M.D. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra (Richards) Rademaker. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, 7215 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Father Mark A. Gurtner, J.C.L. officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to H.O.P.E. for Animals, Fort Wayne. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 17, 2019