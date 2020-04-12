Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hite Funeral Home 403 S Main St Kendallville , IN 46755 (260)-347-1653 Send Flowers Obituary

JOHN LeROY REINEWALD, 88, of Pretty Lake, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Golden Years Homestead in Fort Wayne. He had been in declining health for several years. John graduated from North Side High School in 1950 and married the love of his life in 1952. He retired from Magnavox in 1991. John was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and Masonic Lodge in New Haven for 46 years. After moving to Pretty Lake in 1995, he joined Trinity Church United Methodist in Kendallville. He was a volunteer at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville for several years and he faithfully donated to the American Red Cross for many years. John's life was defined by his love for his wife, family, church, Pretty Lake and his nightly toddy. Survivors include his sons, Michael A. (Paul) of Atlanta, Ga., and J. Spencer (Kristy) of New Haven; one daughter-in-law, Scott G. (Teri) Reinewald of Waterloo; five grandchildren, and nine great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents John E. and Murlien Reinewald; his wife of 65 years, Lee Hannah Gordon Reinewald; and son, Scott Gordon Reinewald. No memorial service will be held at this time. The family requests donations be sent to the Employee Emergency Assistants Fund (EEAF), Parkview Noble Foundation, 401 Sawyer Road, Kendallville, IN 46755 or online at



