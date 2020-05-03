JOHN LUKE CALLEBAUT
JOHN LUKE CALLEBAUT, 25, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. John Luke had a big heart; he loved being goofy, writing music and had the knack for finding four leaf clovers. At times he would disappear from the modern world for reprieve, it is said he once wrote a ballad with his good friend Bigfoot while off the grid. "It will forever feel like this is one of those times and he should but return. He left us too soon and will be greatly missed." He is survived by his father, Phil Jon Baker; grandma, Elisa; siblings, Salvador Callebaut, Sirena Rodriguez, Christian Deaton, Brittany Baker, Chase Baker; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Callebaut. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 3, 2020.
