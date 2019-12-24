JOHN M. CASTATOR, 73, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at home. Born in Huntsville, Ala., John was an only child to the late Max and Thelma Castator. He graduated from Central High School in 1965. John retired from BF Goodrich after 27 years and then went on to work for his son for 10 years at James Medical. Surviving are his wife, Linda; daughter, Judith Ann (Mark) Peters; son, Jeffrey Alan (April); six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Memorial service is noon Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Covenant United Methodist Church, 10001 Coldwater Road, with visitation two hours prior. Preferred memorials in John's honor may be made to Covenant United Methodist Church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 24, 2019