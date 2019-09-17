JOHN M. HALL (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46835
(260)-485-8500
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
Obituary
JOHN M. HALL, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. He is survived by his sons, and his family and friends at Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana. For online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 17, 2019
