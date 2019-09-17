JOHN M. HALL, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. He is survived by his sons, and his family and friends at Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana. For online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 17, 2019