JOHN M. "JACK" SALLEE, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was born March 24, 1931, in Lowell, Ind., a son of the late John Sallee and Neva (Iliff) Losievski. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954. He worked as a truck driver, driving for Montgomery Ward and Georgia Pacific. He was a member of American Legion Post 241 and the NRA. He enjoyed racing cars, woodworking, fishing, and his ham and CB radios where his handle was "Grocery Getter". Surviving family include his daughter, Pamela S. Sallee; sons, Michael J. Sallee and Joseph T. (Renee) Sallee; four grandchildren, Autumn, Ashlee, Ashley, and Todd; seven great-grandchildren; and brothers, Vernon and Rex Van Sandt and James Snyder. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in passing by his wife, Patricia (Orias) Sallee; and seven brothers. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation two hours prior beginning at noon. Burial will be in Prairie Grove Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 1, 2019