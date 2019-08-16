|
|
|
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home
|
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home
|
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home
|
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
D.O. McComb and Sons Foster Park Funeral Home
JOHN M. SHAPPELL, 85, of Palmetto, Fla., formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Born April 19, 1934, in Cheboy gan, Mich., he was a son of the late Fred and Vivian (Myers) Shappell. He graduated from Elmhurst High School in 1952 and Fort Wayne Business College in 1954. John retired in 1999 from Georgia Pacific Lumber Company. He was a member of Hamilton United Methodist Church and Parrish United Methodist Church. He enjoyed singing in Fort Wayne Barber Shoppers Quartet, fishing and playing cards. John is survived by his wife of eight years, Linda Wellbaum Shappell; children, Debby (Dave) Lee, Judy (Mike) Weaver, Dave (Billie) Shappell, Donna Shappell, Teri (Sam) Green, Lisa (Kenny) Miller, Phillip Shappell, Kathy (Tom) Klaffke, Joel (Pamela) Shappell, and Stephanie Katich; 34 grandkids; 23 great-grandkids; siblings, Ronnie (Phyllis) Shappell, Neil (Helen) Shappell, Susie Boyle, Evelyn Shappell, and Phyllis (Darrell) Wells; brother-in-law, Ed Lawrence; and a host of relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by first wife, Mary Sue Cler; daughter, Jo Ellen Shappell; siblings, Jerry (Sharon) Shappell, Paul Shappell, Sally Lawrence, Charles Shappell, and Steven Shappell. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 16, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|