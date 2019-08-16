JOHN M. SHAPPELL

  • "I will miss you so much! A good friend and neighbor ! Will..."
    - Betty Swanson
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46804
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home
8325 Covington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home
8325 Covington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home
8325 Covington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
D.O. McComb and Sons Foster Park Funeral Home
6301 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN
JOHN M. SHAPPELL, 85, of Palmetto, Fla., formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Born April 19, 1934, in Cheboy gan, Mich., he was a son of the late Fred and Vivian (Myers) Shappell. He graduated from Elmhurst High School in 1952 and Fort Wayne Business College in 1954. John retired in 1999 from Georgia Pacific Lumber Company. He was a member of Hamilton United Methodist Church and Parrish United Methodist Church. He enjoyed singing in Fort Wayne Barber Shoppers Quartet, fishing and playing cards. John is survived by his wife of eight years, Linda Wellbaum Shappell; children, Debby (Dave) Lee, Judy (Mike) Weaver, Dave (Billie) Shappell, Donna Shappell, Teri (Sam) Green, Lisa (Kenny) Miller, Phillip Shappell, Kathy (Tom) Klaffke, Joel (Pamela) Shappell, and Stephanie Katich; 34 grandkids; 23 great-grandkids; siblings, Ronnie (Phyllis) Shappell, Neil (Helen) Shappell, Susie Boyle, Evelyn Shappell, and Phyllis (Darrell) Wells; brother-in-law, Ed Lawrence; and a host of relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by first wife, Mary Sue Cler; daughter, Jo Ellen Shappell; siblings, Jerry (Sharon) Shappell, Paul Shappell, Sally Lawrence, Charles Shappell, and Steven Shappell. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 16, 2019
