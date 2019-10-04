JOHN M. STANFORD SR., 81, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Bethlehem Woods in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Allen County, Ind., he was a son of the late John Leo and Florentine Stanford. He married Bonnie (Martin) Stanford on July 18, 1957, and she preceded him in death. He worked for the Allen County Highway Department and International Harvester, until his retirement. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, the local 57 Auto Workers Retirees Steward, Military Vehicle Preservation Association, N.R.A., life member Handyman of America, Allen County Employees Association, National Rifle Association, Girls and Boys Town, American Diabetes Association, American Gunsmithing Association, and the D Day Museum. John is survived by his children; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. John was also preceded in death by his siblings. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Rd., with calling one hour prior to the service. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery and Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to American Kidney Foundation. To sign the online guestbook visit, www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 4, 2019