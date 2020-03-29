JOHN MICHAEL "MIKE" CAMPBELL, 80, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Born on Aug. 18, 1939, in Champaign, Ill., he was the son of the late John F. and LaVelle (Hester) Campbell. Mike attended the University of Illinois, and retired in 2010, after more than 50 years of service as the owner and operator of J.M. Campbell Dental Laboratory. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Laurel H. (Hoyt) Campbell; sons, Matthew (Debbie) Campbell of Champaign, Ill., and Scott (Sarah) Campbell of Sugarland, Texas; and grandsons, Elliot and Smith Campbell, both of Sugarland, Texas. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Campbell. A Celebration of Life service will be held in Fort Wayne and Champaign, Ill., at a later date. Inurnment will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Champaign, Ill. Memorial donations may be given to . For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2020