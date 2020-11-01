JOHN MICHAEL KRESS, 59, of Fort Wayne, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at home. John was a graduate of Bishop Luers High School and Ivy Tech Community College. He work ed at Meyer Plastics in Fort Wayne. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge 248 and frequently enjoyed meeting friends at the Eagles as well as Curly's Village Inn. John was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was easy going, kind and had a great sense of humor. Surviving are his mother, Mary Ellen Kress; siblings, Maria (Steven) Berg, Susan (Peter Phillips) Kress, James J. Kress Jr., Nancy Kress, and Christopher (Terri) Kress; nieces, Jen Berg, Angela Kress Eicholtz, Aubrey Kress Green, and Monika Kress; and nephews, Gabriel Phillips-Kress and family, Jesse Phillips-Kress and family, Nathan Kress, and Cameron Kress. He was preceded in death by his father, James J. Kress Sr.; and sister, Judith Ann Kress. "Greatly missed." A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, post Covid. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Kress family may be shared at www.advantagemungovan.com