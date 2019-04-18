JOHN MICHAEL MURCHLAND, 71, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Born in Monroe ville, Ind., John was the son of the late Olen and Ruth (Johnson) Murch land. John served his country as a U.S. Navy veteran. Surviving are his daughters, Ruth Murchland and Katherine (Danny) Gray; grandchildren, Lance, Mercy, Ethan, Severin, and Nevaeha; and siblings, Barb Murchland and Katherine (John) Essex. John was also preceded in death by his sister, Carole Waltmire; and brother, Paul Murchland. Service is 1 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 6557 N. Clinton St.,, with calling from 11 a.m. until the service. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 18, 2019