JOHN NEWTON MOYER SR., 84, of New Haven, Ind., formerly of Randolph County, Ind., passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, peacefully in his sleep at home. Born in Randolph County, Ind., on May 30, 1935, he was a son of the late Kathleen Louise (Bailey) and Merle Paul Moyer. He was a 1953 graduate of Ridgeville High School and received his Associate's degree in Applied Sciences - Machine Tool Technology in 1986 from Indiana Vocation Technical College, graduating with honors. John was formerly employed by Kraft Foods from 1951 to 1960 as Supervisor of Cheese making Operations, Overmeyer Mold Company from 1960 to 1962 as Process Engineer and Scheduler, International Harvester Company from 1962 to 1984 as Material Packaging Analyst, and Tool Tech from 1986 to 1997 as a Tool and Die Maker. John enjoyed golfing, fishing, wood carving, coaching his sons' baseball teams, and watching his children and grandchildren's sporting events. He was an Indiana University and Detroit Tiger's fan. He is survived by his lovely wife, Sandra Colleen (Hotmire) Moyer who he happily married on April 17, 1953. John is also survived by two sons, John Newton Moyer Jr. and Robert Paul (Karena) Moyer; four daughters, Sherrie Sue (Gary) Lyman, Linda Diann (Daniel) Stamper, Jill Ann (Jay) Metzger, and Karen Marie Peterson (Gary Gordon); 12 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Reagan Crissa Swinford. Funeral service is 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at MJS Mortuaries - Ridgeville Chapel, where friends may call from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Pastor Joe Hines officiating. Burial will be held in Reitenour Cemetery in Ridgeville, Ind. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Riley Hospital for Children or Reagan Swinford Memorial Scholarship Fund - www.cfgfw.org and select "Donate" and select "Reagan Swinford Memorial Fund" or checks made payable to Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne with "Reagan Swinford Scholarship" in the memo line and mailed to 555 E. Wayne St., Fort Wayne (IN 46802). Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Ridgeville Chapel. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

